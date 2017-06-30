"We’ll be eating the entire world, in one city. London loves food and we’re here to prove it"
GRACE DENT
CREATIVE DIRECTOR
London Evening Standard is excited to launch a major new food festival to be held annually from June 2017. A month-long celebration filled with hundreds of events throughout the world’s culinary capital.
Creative directors Grace Dent and Tom Parker Bowles will curate a vibrant showcase of our culinary diversity across every corner of London. Fay Maschler, Britain’s longest-standing and respected restaurant critic, will be selecting her 50 favourite places to eat.
London Food Month will promote special collaborations, and unique experiences across the industry to offer a programme of must-see, eat and drink events. From high-end dinners to free community events, old favourites done differently to the latest lunch hotspots, it will have something for everyone.
SPECIAL GUESTS
Special guest international chefs including Massimo Bottura, founder of Food for Soul, will appear alongside a host of top British talent, who will all work with The Felix Project, our official charity partner, to promote social awareness about food waste and hunger.
Full programme details to be released from 3 May with the London Evening Standard.
"London is unquestionably the greatest eating city on earth"
Tom Parker Bowles
Creative director
CHARITY
The Felix Project is a charity that works with food suppliers and charities to reduce food waste and food poverty. Its volunteers collect food from supermarkets, wholesalers and other food suppliers – food that is fresh and nutritious, but cannot be sold for various reasons. The volunteers then deliver that food free of charge to a range of charities across London who provide meals, snacks or food parcels for the clients, who include the elderly, the homeless, those with mental health issues, refugees and asylum seekers and families and children. The Felix Project simply wants to see good food go to good causes.
DISCOVER ARTICLES ON
LONDON FOOD MONTH
FESTIVAL CATEGORIES
The below categories will give you a good flavour of what London Food Month has in store.
The full programme of events will be revealed on May 3.
ANYTHING GOES
Here you’ll find collaborations, kitchen takeovers, pop-ups, supper-clubs parties and more. From household names to up and coming chefs.
LONDON DOES LUNCH
All across town you’ll find special lunch menus created for London Food Month. Reclaim your lunch break and enjoy your lunch hour this June.
MASTERCLASSES and TOURS
From cocktail and coffee workshops, to pickling and foraging; this category has a world of interesting and edible experiences that’ll excite and delight.
PERFECT PUDDINGS and TEA WITH A TWIST
The category built for a sweet tooth; from modern takes on the traditional high-tea to desserts that’ll make you travel across London to devour.
KETEL ONE BRUNCHES
Here you’ll find the best brunches in town, paired with various twists on the Ketel One Bloody Mary.
WORLD CLASS COCKTAILS and FOOD
World Class are showcasing the creativity and versatility of pairing cocktails with light bites. From oysters with a dram of Talisker, a slider with a Bulleit Bourbon Julep or taquitos and Don Julio Margaritas.
WORLD STREET FOOD FUSION
Here you’ll find a huge selection world street food dishes paired with Cobra or King Cobra beer throughout key venues in London.
KIDS IN THE KITCHEN
From picnics in the park to classes and workshops, London Food Month will cater for family days out in the city this summer.
FULL ENGLISH and GREAT BRITISH DISHES
This category is built for the classics. From Full English (or Scottish or Welsh) to comfort food done by the professionals. Lots of flavour and lots of surprises too.
CONTACT
Need some help or have more questions?
Email our London Food Month events team: info@londonfoodmonth.co.uk.
For any PR queries please contact londonfoodmonth@thecultpr.co.uk.
For sponsorship please contact Ashlea.Stewart@standard.co.uk.