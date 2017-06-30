London Evening Standard is excited to launch a major new food festival to be held annually from June 2017. A month-long celebration filled with hundreds of events throughout the world’s culinary capital.

Creative directors Grace Dent and Tom Parker Bowles will curate a vibrant showcase of our culinary diversity across every corner of London. Fay Maschler, Britain’s longest-standing and respected restaurant critic, will be selecting her 50 favourite places to eat.

London Food Month will promote special collaborations, and unique experiences across the industry to offer a programme of must-see, eat and drink events. From high-end dinners to free community events, old favourites done differently to the latest lunch hotspots, it will have something for everyone.